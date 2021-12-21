Fans React After Angel Shared A Video Of Her Bikini Outing

Angel Smith, a popular reality star, has received mixed reactions after posting a dance video of herself in a bikini.

The ex-Big Brother Naija reality star, who debunked pregnancy rumors and condemned pointing out others’ weight gain, flaunts her body in a well-fitting bikini.

Social media users had mixed reactions after she shared a dance video of herself in a bikini on her Instastory.

“Baby flaunt your natural body with nice skin😍😍😍😍😍😍 not those people showing us take strong yash with Ant leg,” a fan wrote.

Another added, “She always look RAZZZ🌚🤦.”

