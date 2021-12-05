Fans React As Cross Shows Up At WhiteMoney’s Song Release Party

Responses trail the presence of the famous reality star, Ike, at the melody discharge party of his co-ex-housemate, Whitemoney Hazel.

Whitemoney hosted coordinated a tune discharge gathering for his most recent music single ‘Selense’ which has since been causing ripple effects across streaming stages.

READ ALSO: Whitemoney Goes On His Kneel As he Leaves Nigeria For The First Time

Fans and well-wishers graced the occasion close by one of the last six of the 2021 Big Brother Naija housemates, Cross.

Cross’ appearance at the occasion started responses from fans who extolled the truth star for great energies around his friends.

Watch video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXCiMOjjEUV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link