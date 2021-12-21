Fathers Should Stop Kissing Daughters On The Lips: Ka3na

Reality TV star, Ka3na has made it known that the idea of fathers kissing their daughters is not acceptable.

Taking to Twitter, the star believes that fathers should stop kissing their daughters on the lips.

According to her, kissing their baby girls on the forehead or the cheeks is more appropriate.

Although, Ka3na did not give reasons why she said so but many of her fans agreed to her statement.

However, others stated there is nothing wrong with it.

Ka3na said: ”Fathers should stop kissing their baby girls on the lips forehead or chick is more appropriate…Thinking Aloud Seriously #goodmorning”she tweeted

See post below: