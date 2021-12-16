FEC Approves 20% Salary Upgrade For Police Officers

The Nigerian Government has approved a 20 per cent increase in salaries for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, according to a report by The PUNCH.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

He added that the increase will take effect from January 2022.

According to Dingyadi, the upward review is a product of the issues raised during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

He said the move is meant to boost the morale of police personnel across the country.

Details later…