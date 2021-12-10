Fed Govt To Build 3,000 New Custodial Centres, Says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that the Federal Government is set to build 3,000 modern capacity custodial centres in each of the six geo-political zones.

He made this known at the ministry’s second ministerial retreat in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said the government was working to prevent further jailbreaks and breaches, urging security agencies to strengthen the nation’s internal security.

“At the back of our mind, we must never forget, above all things, that our main purpose is to serve the people by strengthening internal security and give all the people resident in the country the peace of mind they deserve,” the minister said.

Aregbesola also challenged the agencies under the ministry to forge strategic alliance with sister agencies.