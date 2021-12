Ruth Abraham, A final year student of the Department of Economics/Geography, College of Education (COE) Akwanga, Nasarawa State has died in a motorcycle accident.

It was gathered that the student was killed shortly after her 8:00am exam on Thursday December 16.

The accident which occurred at the school gate left her dead on the spot while her friend and coursemate identified as Felicia survived.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria