Forgive Your Cheating Wives – Seun Kuti Tells Men

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti has reacted after Pope Francis said yesterday that s3x outside marriage is “not the most serious sin”.

“Sins of the flesh are not the most serious,” the 84-year-old pontiff said.



“Pride and hatred are the most serious,” he added.

He said this in answer to a question about the Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit who resigned last week over an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman.

Reacting to the Pope’s statement, Seun Kuti referred to the Catholic Church leader as a “bad boy”.

He added: “So wives forgive your husband but more importantly, husbands forgive your wives.”