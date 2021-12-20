Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president elect after winning election aged 35 (photos)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Gabriel Boric has won Chile’s presidential election after an early concession from his far-right rival, José Antonio Kast on Sunday night, December 19.

Kast conceded defeat barely an hour and a half after polls closed, and with around half of ballots counted.

Former student activist, Gabriel Boric becomes Chile

After most of the votes were counted, Boric, a leftist candidate, won with 56% while Kast trailed him with 44% of the votes.

At 35-years-old, Boric is the youngest president in Chile’s history.

In a phone call with outgoing President Sebastián Piñera, Boric said he would do his “best to rise to this tremendous challenge”.

Boric was a former student protest leader and backed the mass demonstrations against inequality and alleged corruption that rocked Chile in 2019 and 2020.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here