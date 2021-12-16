Fraudster Obinwanne Okeke Will Be Released 2028 – U.S Federal Bureau Of Prisons

Convicted Nigerian fraudster, Obinwanne Okeke a.k.a Invictus Obi will be released in 2028, the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed.

The Nigerian convict is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Oakdale after being sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier in the year for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims.

The U.S Federal Bureau of Prisons in a statement shared on its website confirmed that Mr Okeke will be released in 2028.

Prior to his sentencing, Okeke first denied the charges against him before entering a plea bargain agreement with the U.S. authorities. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on June 18, 2020.

His plea deal helped him secure withdrawal of the second charge of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, which carries lesser sentence and fines.

The prison where Mr Okeke is being held is an all-male inmates facility. Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Oakdale is a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. There are 997 inmates in the FCI and 86 at the camp.