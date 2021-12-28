Funke Akindele Warns Fans Against ‘Users Masquerading As Loved Ones’

Funke Akindele-Bello, a talented actress and producer, has warned fans and followers to be wary of so-called “users” who pose as loved ones.

After melting the hearts of her friends and followers by demonstrating amazing generosity and deed to a plumber, the mother of two took to Instagram stories to remind people to always learn to put themselves first, regardless of the circumstances.

According to the director, it is prudent to prioritize one’s own needs, as many users pretend to be loved ones because of the benefits they will receive.

According to her, “Ensure you come first always. There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones. Beware”.

See her post below;