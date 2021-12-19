Funmi Awelewa Pens Down Beautiful Message to Her Boyfriend As He Turns A Year Older

Actress Funmi Awelewa has taken to her social media to pen down beautiful message to her boyfriend who turned a year older today.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared adorable video as she celebrate his birthday.

Funmi stated that today is the first time she will be calling him her “fiancé” to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram.

She stated that their journey so far has been amazing and she is glad to have such a beautiful soul.

Many of her fans celebrated this day with her and wish they a wonderful years ahead.

Watch video below: