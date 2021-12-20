Ganduje: Kano APC Crisis Won’t Divert My Attention

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the turmoil engulfing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will not divert his government’s focus away from the state’s development.

According to a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Kano on Sunday.

He said: “It’s very important for all to know that our political dexterity and political experience will not allow small party crisis to divert our attention in further developing our dear state, Kano.

Also Read: Orji Kalu Asks APC To Postpone Convention Again

“What’s happening is just part of the culture of democracy.”

He said the meeting was to emphasize the need for peace in the party.

“We should not be set back because of the normal party crisis. This is very normal in democratic practice,” Ganduje said.