Garba Shehu Announces Recovery From COVID-19

Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has announced his recovery from COVID-19.

Shehu made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He thanked God for his recovery and also prayed for the recovery of other Nigerians who are still afflicted by the infection.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me,” he wrote.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”