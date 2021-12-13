Gbajabiamila: Accountability In Use Of Public Funds Will Prevent Reckless Borrowing

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the national parliament would guarantee that government institutions handle public funds responsibly.

Gbajabiamila stated this at a public hearing on the 2021 budget bill held by the House of Representatives Finance Committee on Monday.

If money must be borrowed, the speaker, who was represented by minority leader Ndudi Elumelu, said they “should be on concessional terms or at reasonably low interest rates and subject to the rigors of legislation.”

The Lawmakers will scrutinize the 2021 finance bill, according to Gbajabiamila, to ensure that it changes the financial system and prevents income leakages.