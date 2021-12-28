‘Ghana is heaven to you’ — Shatta Wale hits Nigerian artistes

Popular Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale, recently took to social media to launch a “full-blown” attack on the Nigerian music industry.

The dancehall singer had, during his sold-out concert in Ghana, said he didn’t need Nigerian allies to hit big.

In a barrage of tweets responding to the backlash that followed his previous rant, Shatta described Ghana as a gateway for Nigerian artistes.

He also argued that artistes in Nigeria must reciprocate the support they receive from Ghana’s music space.

“Y’all who think I spoke the truth, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country until you guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana. I can make that stop. Don’t dare me. Your artistes come here for numbers before the world can recognize them. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste.

“Stop this foolishness. I won’t follow your artiste like some of my colleagues. Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste and stop talking trash. Stop talking ‘if we sing good music. Can’t u see what KiDi is doing?

“Ghana is your gateway. Your artistes know what they get here. I don’t have anything to take from Nigeria to make me famous and make me good cash. Shame on you. Africans support you. Learn to do the same and stop fooling.”

Shatta further took a diss at entertainment personalities like DJ Big N who advised him to sheath his sword.

“Some Nigerian DJ says I should learn from Stonebwoy. How many times have you promoted him? You are a big shame. Don’t bring confusion between us. He is my blood. I don’t care how he feels about this,” he added.

“He knows you guys never try for him. How many times our artistes have been in Nigeria promoting their albums? How many times have u guys given my colleagues the same fame?

“I don’t need the Nigerian music industry to hit. I need to let those so-called Naija fans and industry players know. GH industry and GH fans supported them when they needed fame so bad.

“They should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as a whole. Nobody is hating nobody here but the way you Naija people like comparing your artistes to ours is absurd.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria