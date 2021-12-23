Give Buhari Rousing Welcome, Zulum Urges Borno Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a formal visit to Maiduguri today, according to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Zulum made the remarks while inspecting the finished Customs flyover project in Maiduguri. He also asked citizens to offer President Buhari a warm welcome during his visit.

He said the president would dedicate the Customs flyover, a 20-kilometer dual road between Custom and Muna, and the University of Maiduguri’s Centre For Distance Learning.

President Buhari, according to Zulum, has launched practical programs that have a good impact on the lives of the people of the state.

According to the governor, Buhari has made restoring peace and security, as well as providing livelihood support to the people of the state, a top priority.

He stated that Buhari had supplied the necessary assistance to aid in the restoration of the state’s energy supply.

“The president deserves commendation for approving millions of dollars for the procurement of weapons and other equipment for the military and other security services to enable them to execute the counter-insurgency campaign.

“The state government is working to ensure speedy completion of the Maiduguri Gas Power Plant in March 2022, to ensure steady power supply to Maiduguri metropolis,” he added.