Gospel Artist Tope Alabi Surprises Popular Singer Teniola On Her Birthday

Teniola Akpata, better known as Teni, was recently surprised on her birthday by Nigerian gospel artist Tope Alabi and her crew.

Teni had celebrated her birthday with a throwback photo on her Instagram profile on Thursday, December 23rd, and thanked God for the new year.

Tope Alabi filmed the moment she surprised Teni at her house in a video posted to her Instagram page a few hours ago.

Teni, who was still laying on the couch in the video, was left speechless when she saw Tope Alabi at her house.

Teni sang enthusiastically with the gospel singer, and Tope Alabi afterwards prayed for her.

