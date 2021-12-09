Gov Ganduje Transfers Power To Deputy As He Visits Harvard For Leadership Course

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has transferred power to his deputy, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, as he leaves for the United States of America (USA) to participate in a week-long programme.

Ganduje is reportedly attending the “Authentic Leadership Development Programme” at Harvard Business School, Boston.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said Gawuna will serve as the Acting governor of the state in his absence.

The statement added that all official transactions, henceforth, should be channelled through the office of the Deputy Governor for necessary action.