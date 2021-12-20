Government, Traditional Rulers Commend International Breweries’ Giant Strides at 50

Notable dignitaries, government, industry giants and company stakeholders including SSA to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who represented the Vice President of Nigeria have commended beverage brewers, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) on its impact on the Nigerian economy during the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Incorporated in 1971, IBPLC is a proud member of Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands. The story of the brewer is one of the country’s case studies of sustainable businesses as the giant brewer has over the years evolved from being a regional company to a national cum multinational enterprise with international pedigree.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, IBPLC, Hugo Rocha, describing the organisation as ‘a company that dreams big’, said: “Through our transformation dreams, we have been building great brands that have become preferred brands and building our volume through massive investments and expansion of our capacities in our brewing plants.

Chairman, Board of Directors, IBPLC, HRM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe affirmed the board’s commitment to continuously entrench the values of strong ethics, with corporate governance as a top priority to build a sustainable organisation that will continue to serve shareholders year-on-year.

Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering more social and economic impact for all its stakeholders in the coming years.

Shareholders also expressed satisfaction at the company’s management’s efforts at sustaining its upward trajectory in terms of growth.

Distinguished personalities: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, and the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola received recognition awards for their exemplary contributions to the success of the company while Baadom GoGo-Ate was presented with the longest-serving employee award after 29 years of meritorious service.

The event held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja witnessed the presence of Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs Lola Akande who represented Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, who represented Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented Anambra State Governor, Dr. Willie Obiano. The traditional rulers: The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo, Obi of Onitsha.

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, The Loofosan of Ifosan, Ilesa, Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo who represented the Owa Obokun, Adimula of Ijeshaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran, The Paramount Ruler/Nyeweli Oginigba Kingdom, and HRH. Eze Dr G.B. Odum among others also trooped out in commemoration of the epochal milestone.

Guests were treated to performances from ace-musician, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, rapper Dizzy and the Triple Heritage Cultural Troupe.