Harrysong, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Harrysong And Wife Welcomes Baby Girl

The Nigerian Afro-House singer and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world.

This morning, he announced the good news on his Instagram page. He claims she gave birth to their daughter, Daviva, this morning in Malta. He composed:

”And just this morning in the very cold winter season in Malta .my woman delivered my beautiful bundle of blessing my princess is Here. she’s called DAVIVA. welcome to my world of love, Hard work, peace , money , fame and grace I guess she knows rit? I’m the Happiest and most blessed man this year 2021. And midnight…Tonight …we crown this celebration with the release of she knows ft Fireboy and Olamide ooooooh wat a year?????