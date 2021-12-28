How Amosun, Dangote’s Disagreement Cost Ogun $16b Refinery – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed that a disagreement between former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, cost the state the $16 billion Dangote refinery.

The governor expressed disappointment that the state lost a $16 billion Dangote refinery to Lagos State after a break in discussion between the immediate past administration and Dangote.

Abiodun stated this during the Convocation Lecture he delivered at the 2nd and 3rd convocation ceremony of the Mountain Top University with the topic, ‘Quest for Excellence: The Nexus of Faith, Knowledge and Resilience’.

The governor said he had the privilege to work as the chairman of the Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the refinery cited in the state.

He stated that the project was not just conceived with the aim of refining petroleum products only, but to take advantage of the mining lease that had been awarded around the corridor.