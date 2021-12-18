How Celebrities Snubbed Chike’s Concert For That Of Tiwa Savage

Chike, Nigeria’s soul singer, held his first concert, titled ‘Chike Live: No Music, No Life,’ last night, December 17th, 2021. Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos hosted the event.

With his band, the gifted vocalist, who released his first album ‘Boo of the booless’ in 2020, sang songs like Insecure, Roju, and If you don’t love me, among others. That is the positive aspect of the concert.

One disadvantage of the much-anticipated music festival was that it began late. The concert, which was supposed to begin at 5:00 p.m., began a few minutes after nine p.m.

The show’s attendees had to be treated to a variety of performances by unknown artists.

Chike would have been anticipated to take the stage early enough for a concert of that magnitude.

The ‘Roju’ singer, on the other hand, wasn’t called on stage until after 11.30 p.m.

Aside from Simi, M.I, Mayorkun, and Funnybone, who all performed at the night, there was a minimal turnout of Nigerian celebrities at the event. Chike’s show may have been passed up for Tiwa Savage’s Livespot X festival.

Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Moet Abebe, and Agbani Darego were among the celebs who attended Tiwa Savage’s event.