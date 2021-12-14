How To Get Started With Video Marketing In 2022

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Now for a video, we can easily multiply that by another thousand. No wonder in recent years, video marketing has emerged as the powerful marketing tool that facilitates the effective engagement of your target audience. Video marketing refers to the use of videos for reaching out to people and promoting your products/services. Using video for marketing has been gaining immense traction across businesses of all sizes, be it entrepreneurs/startups, big corporate houses, or small commercial enterprises.

Be it in terms of longer visibility on social feeds, getting more exposure and engagement, offering a more personal way to connect to your audience, or ranking higher in search, videos are a great way to help the audience understand your product better, and thus stand apart. This has catapulted online video editors to immense popularity. As far as statistics are concerned, video content is shared 1200% more than text and image posts combined. So, if you aspire to boost your brand awareness and organic lead generation, besides establishing personal connections with your customers, creating video content is a must.

Let’s take a look at how you can give your video marketing an impactful start in 2022-

Start with a Plan and Set your Goals

This is a no-brainer; just clicking “record” on your mobile phone might feel instinctual but there’s more to video content than just that. Creating a plan will give you direction and allow you to work systematically in that direction. You not only need to think through the content itself but also where to post that content so as to maximize your outreach. With a plan in place, you can structure content ideas better, look for the right tools including a reliable, hands-on online video editor, and schedule your posts in a way that allows you time for editing the footage.

Stick to What You Know

While drafting your plan of action, you should ensure whatever content strategy you plan for videos should stay true to the brand voice. Don’t try to be so innovative that you overlook the tried-and-tested content types that have already yielded results. Only brilliant ideas aren’t enough; poor execution can make all your efforts go down the drain. Be it educational videos, inspiration videos, or entertaining videos, be open to trialing content from each category. Besides helping you find your feet, it will also give you an insight into your audience’s psyche. With time, you will acquire a stronger understanding of what works well for you and what doesn’t.

Focus on Creating and Don’t Hold Back

Once the planning part is taken care of, it’s time to take a plunge into the creative process and actually make the video. For starters, don’t expect your first video to be perfect; on the contrary, it’s probably going to be your worst video. Be open to feedback, as that will make changes for the better. Don’t worry about fancy filming tools; a smartphone and a user-friendly online video editor is all you need! In-Video is a one-stop solution for beginners and seasoned video creators alike, when it comes to video editing and customization. Let time crunch not get into the way of reaping great rewards from video marketing; you can always hire professionals!

Search Makes a Lot of Difference

Executing a successful video marketing strategy goes way beyond what you see on the surface. Like it or not, SEO plays a key role in determining whether your video will be rewarded with free exposure. Not only should your video title feature keywords you want to rank for but the description section should also be optimized for search. Keep the following mantras in mind for high-performing video marketing through SEO –

Keyword stuffing is a strict no-no. Your keywords must be relevant. Your research should be deep and thorough enough to figure out your customers’ mindset.

Typically, the best descriptions are a blend of skilled storytelling and optimal metrics. They should accurately explain your video while also incorporating the right keywords. A copywriter can make your job easier here.

Get Influencers on board

Until recently, “celebrity endorsements” was something that only big-shot brands could afford. However, these days, micro-influencers are in demand, and how! You can leverage their own loyal following and understanding of how to appeal to the people in their industry to the best of your interest. Thanks to the revolutionization of the Internet and social media, our marketplaces have transformed, consumer habits are inclined towards the most value-for-money deals online, and marketing landscapes are almost unidentifiable.

According to 58% of marketers, influencer marketing is the most effective marketing trend in 2021, ahead of SEO, experiential marketing, and short-form video content. Here’s how you can effectively rope in influencers to promote your business:

Choose your influencer wisely. For example, if your brand is family-friendly, don’t team up with someone with a controversial history. Communication is key. Your influencer might not be on the same page as you are. This might lead to miscommunication, making way for content that is of no use to you. The best influencers can elevate your vision notches higher, and offer unique insight on what would maximize the results with their audience. That apart, having your brand presented to a group ranging anywhere from 100,000 to millions of dedicated followers can be hugely impactful.

Make the Most of Ads

Implementing an all-pervasive marketing strategy involves drawing from both organic and paid traffic. For example, you can design Facebook ads tailored specifically to target users on the basis of key demographics such as age, gender, location, interest, and so on. Social media analysis will also reveal to you your typical daily reach.

The best part is you can customize each ad to maximize its relevance. Targeted ads enhance the quality of your video marketing, eventually converting more users into customers.

Also, Facebook is not the only platform where you can invest in ads. Hence, it’s wise to collect data on which platforms best complement video content and then put those metrics to use. It will help you analyze where your content is getting the maximum attention, be it Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You can then also consider having a higher budget for those platforms.

Conclusion

It would be far from the truth to say that video marketing is an easy job. On the contrary, it can be quite challenging, especially if you’re a newbie. Let that not deter you, and just be driven by meaningful progress. Draft a strategy, and then get on to execute it, and we promise you, once you get the hang of it, you’ll be thrilled to lend a whole new dimension to your brand.