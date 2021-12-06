How Virtual Court Proceedings Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that virtual court proceedings will boost Nigeria’s economy.

He stated this on Monday at the inauguration of the virtual court sitting facilities deployed at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

“This initiative will in no small measure help boost the economy by ensuring that funds meant for the movement of the inmates would be channelled to other essential areas of needs in the Correctional Centres, and assist the country to meet up with global best practice in terms of the Administration of the Criminal Justice,” he said.

He expressed that the virtual court would end disruptions by making it possible for evidence of suspects in custody to be taken without their physical presence in court.

He also added that it would equally guarantee the safety of suspects and prison officials.