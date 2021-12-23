I am a child of God with genuine love, not the pretender you want to paint me as – Annie Idibia addresses naysayers & critics

Nollywood actress and singer Tuface Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia has penned down a note addressed to her critics.

In the note shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the mother of two described herself as a child of grace with genuine love and smiles, not the pretender people paint her as.

“You can’t break me anymore. My name na Grace. I bi Grace pikin. I drip Glory. I am not a looser. I win. Always have, always will till my time here is up. Brothers and sisters, don’t let the world tell you who you are. You are enough.” she wrote.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria