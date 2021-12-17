“I am Lucifer” – Bisi Alimi writes & encourages his followers to bow and worship him so all their wishes will be granted

Bisi Alimi has referred to himself as Lucifer.
The gay rights activist took to Instagram to share photos of himself dressed as a woman and he called himself Lucifer and asked people to bow and worship at his feet.
Many Christians believe the Devil was once a beautiful angel named Lucifer who defied God and fell from grace. However, Bisi said in his post that he is not the Devil or Satan.
He wrote:
All Hail LUCIFER- Bisi Alimi
I sit on my throne!
Dignified
Exalted
Honoured
Worshiped
I sit on my throne!
I. AM. LUCIFER.
Bow now at my feet
Worship at my feet
And your wishes will be granted!
Because I. AM. LUCIFER
I am not the devil, nor Satan.
I am the most beautiful of all
The most elegant of all
The brightest light of all
The bright morning star
The inspirer of great ideas.
No, I am not the devil nor Satan.
I.AM.LUCIFER.
