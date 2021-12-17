“I am Lucifer” – Bisi Alimi writes & encourages his followers to bow and worship him so all their wishes will be granted

By
Information Nigeria
-

Bisi Alimi has referred to himself as Lucifer.

The gay rights activist took to Instagram to share photos of himself dressed as a woman and he called himself Lucifer and asked people to bow and worship at his feet.

Many Christians believe the Devil was once a beautiful angel named Lucifer who defied God and fell from grace. However, Bisi said in his post that he is not the Devil or Satan.

He wrote:

All Hail LUCIFER- Bisi Alimi

I sit on my throne!
Dignified
Exalted
Honoured
Worshiped

I sit on my throne!
I. AM. LUCIFER.

Bow now at my feet
Worship at my feet
And your wishes will be granted!
Because I. AM. LUCIFER

I am not the devil, nor Satan.
I am the most beautiful of all
The most elegant of all
The brightest light of all
The bright morning star
The inspirer of great ideas.
No, I am not the devil nor Satan.
I.AM.LUCIFER.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here