I Despise Comedians Who Dress Like Women To Appear Funny: Isilomo

Former BBNaija housemate isn’t intrigued by Nigerian humorists who need to dress like ladies to seem amusing.

In a post common on her Instastories, she says she truly detests them and has thought that it is irritating throughout the long term.

READ ALSO: Tacha Hugs Mercy, Isilomo As She Parties With Other Housemates (Video)

The TV star has been more private about her life and has announced to her fans she is more into business than personal entertainment on her Social media pages now. Working well for her, after she bagged an Endorsement Deal With Gossy Table Water, she has been up to her game in the industry.

Taking a branch and reflecting on the extent comedians go just to make people laugh, she drops a new comment.

See below: