“I have never suffered one sleepless night despite issues nation” – Bishop David Oyedepo discloses

Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has disclosed why he is unbothered about the current state of the nation.

Oyedepo, who spoke during the ongoing programme, Shiloh, said he was not worried over the insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.

He said he already warned Nigerians against the government.

According to the richest pastor in Africa, the current government remains the worst thing that has happened to the entire nation.

He said, “I have never suffered one sleepless night on the issues of this nation but what God tells me to say I say it clearly, unashamedly and unperturbed. I am at rest at all times.

“I knew this government won’t do Nigeria any good and I told you from the beginning.

“The worst-worse thing that has ever happened to this nation is this devilish, murderous government. It is retrogressive in every way. But I told you before and I shouted it clearly and never denied it once”.

