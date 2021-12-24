Nengi cries out as Lagos traffic forces her to ride ‘okada’

Reality TV star, Nengi Hampson Rebecca got really nervous after she was forced to use a bike (Okada) due to the frustrating Lagos traffic.

The ex-lockdown housemate while riding on the bike took to her Snapchat handle to lament and at the same time express how afraid she was.

In the video, the 23-year-old could be heard telling the bike man that she hasn’t ridden on a bike for like 10 years.

She further revealed that the last time she used a bike was during her first year at the university.

Scared Nengi continued to lament until she arrived at her destination and breathed a sigh of relief.