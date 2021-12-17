I Look Forward To Returning To My Farm, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his desire to return to his farm in Daura, Katsina State, where he was born.

The president made the remarks in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Nigerian embassy hosted a surprise birthday celebration.

Buhari, who is currently in Turkey for a summit, clocked 79 on Friday.

According to Garba Shehu, his spokesman, the Nigerian leader cut a birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green to start the day while Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, rendered a tribute on behalf of the ministers and the rest of the delegation.

Also Read: JUST IN: Buhari, Wife, 7 Ministers Off To Turkey For Summit

Responding, Buhari stated that he will put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023 he hands over to a successor and returns to his farm to tender crops and livestock.

“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.”

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.