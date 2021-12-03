I Love Wizkid And That’s Not Going To Change: Singer Tems

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, has reacted to social media uproar following Wizkid’s attempt at carrying her during their live performance in London.
It was reported that the singers moved closer to each other during their performance, and Wizkid suddenly surprised everyone as he grabbed Tems’ backside.
However, Tems did not allow Wizkid to carry her up as she subtly brought down his hands and disengaged from him, and the crowd were heard shouting over the hilarious scene.
Reacting to this, people urged Wizkid to take things easy with Tems as her heavy backside is too big for him to carry, adding that he should not mistake Tems for Tiwa Savage.
Reacting in a video that surfaced online, Tems expressed love for Wizkid, stating that nothing would change, and Wizkid remains her brother.
Tems stated that she is grateful “for all he’s done and his existence.”
“I want you guys to remember that he’s human, I’m human, and I love him, and that’s not gonna change,” She concluded.