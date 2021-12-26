“I Need A Husband, I Want To Get Pregnant And Have Kids”- Crossdresser, James Brown

James Brown, a crossdresser, uses the photo-sharing platform Instagram to reveal his desire to marry and create a family.

While referencing the recent trend of guys putting to bed on Instagram stories, the influencer remarked that it is past time for him to find a husband and settle down for good.

READ ALSO: “Being gay is neither a crime nor a flaw. It’s about people’s lifestyles in other countries” – Cross-Dresser James Brown

He claims that he is doing this because he adores children and that he can’t wait to have them.

He wrote: “Now that man can get pregnant, it’s high time I get a husband I need to settle down because I love kids”

See post below: