I ordered for human head to make my life better – 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo

A 55-year-old man has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command after he was caught with a fresh human head.

The self -acclaimed islamic cleric identified as Alfa Tunde Olayiwola was arrested at Oka axis in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Olayiwola who revealed that he paid N60,000 for the fresh human head, said he ordered for it because he wants to make his life better. He said it was delivered by a man he met at a social function on Thursday morning, and he was about to commence a ritual when he was arrested.

The suspect said;

“I ordered for the human head to make my life better and it was delivered to me. This is my first time but I want to do it to become rich and live a better life. The head was delivered to me today.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the command after intelligence report that the suspect was about to receive a consignment.

Oyediran said;

“On the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 9am, the police received an information that a self acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, a suspected ritualistic was about to receive a consignment suspected to be human head.

“The police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale area of Oka in Ondo town.

“A free head was found in his custody. He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria