I Pity The Next Generation: Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has taken to his social media to express fear on the coming generation.

In the words he made, the rapper stated that the next generation of mothers “most likely fun mums, woke mums, smokers, but not prayer warriors.”

Amid this, the self-proclaimed best rapper asked, “Who would pray for my kids!”

According to him, “this generation isn’t religious”, and with the way its going, “if you need prayers you might need to do it yourself.”

Also expressing fears over the uncertainty of good fathers in future, Blaqbonez said, “Current dads have already lost their way, they in the club smoking shisha looking for small girls to cheat with.

“But i forcast that the next generation mums too would join the dads, and then we would all not be religious together. wahala for the next gen kids 😂😭

This generation isn’t religious, with the way its going if you need prayers you might need to do it yourself, just glad to have someone that has my back spiritually.

“Last of a dying breed. next generation mums are most likely fun mums, woke mums, but not prayer warriors mums.

“My mumsi dey steady pray for me, i just pity next generation children, na club all their mumsi go dey, dey smoke shisha, who go pray for who?

“The past generation made prayer like a gender role, made us expect mothers to be mad religious but going forward if you need prayers you’d have to do it yourself.

“I wonder who would pray for my kids sha, cos me I barely pray and I’d probably not have a religious baby mama 😣.”



