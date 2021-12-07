I will win major awards in the music industry – Whitemoney vows

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has been bombarded with advice on social media over his new song, Selense.

While some people pleaded with him to drop music as a career entirely, others simply pointed out that he was not made for music.

Despite the heavy backlash, the reality star in a video which seemed to be at an interview expressed optimism over how far his music will go.

Whitemoney disclosed that he is coming for MTV awards and every big award that the global music industry has to offer.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria