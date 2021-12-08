I Won’t Resign Over Frequent Jailbreaks, Says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has stated that he has no reason to resign over the frequent jail breaks across the country in the past year.

He said this Wednesday while responding to questions from State House reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister, whose ministry oversees the Nigeria Correctional Service which runs the Correctional Centres across the country, said: “As to whether it calls for my resignation, I still don’t see any need for that because it’s not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No.”

Aregbesola, however, assured that government would step up security around the Correctional Centres in view of the jail breaks in Owerri, Oyo, Kabba and Jos in the last few months.