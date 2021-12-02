If I Am Entering Your Eyes You Better Close It: Burnaboy Warns Admirers

Burna boy has sent a fair warning to his secret admirers.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of himself admiring his cuteness.

The singer decided to break the hearts of so many as he reveals who ever is spying on him should close it.

Burna is one of the biggest and most successful African artists and many of his fans loves and support his music.

However, it is unclear if Burna is still in a relationship with English rapper, Stefflon Don but many of the ladies outside are shooting their shots and it looks like Odogwu is definitely not ready.

He said: “You are seeing Odoguw, you are spying Odogwu.If I am entering your eyes you close it”