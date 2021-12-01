If You Die Now, Everyone Will Mourn But Their Lives Will Go On, Burna Boy Tells Fans

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu, prominently known as Burna Boy, has encouraged his fans to make every second count while they were alive.

In his Tuesday post by means of his Instagram stories, the artist expounded on the vulnerabilities of life, as he encouraged fans to do anything they desired to as tomorrow isn’t ensured for anybody.

He noticed that if one kicked the bucket, their friends and family will just grieve yet life would continue.

He wrote – “Nobody is so important to the world that the world won’t move on without. That thing you said you will do tomorrow might never be done because there is no guarantee that you will be here tomorrow.

“If you die now trust me your girl, your man, your family, best friends, everyone will mourn but their lives will go on.

“Please live now! Live while you’re alive. Nobody has seen al Jannah/ heaven and come back to tell you for sure what’s really next.