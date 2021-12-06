Ifu Ennada Speaks On How She Made More Money

Older sibling Naija star has said that having a little friend network has made her zero in additional on her business.

The business visionary who expressed this by means of Instagram on Sunday said that she began getting more cash and progress when she cut many individuals off from her life.

“I started making more money and progress when I cut so many people off and focused on me and my business. Sometimes people are just there to drown and slow you down. Small circle is the best thing ever!” she wrote.