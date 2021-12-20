Igbos Must Produce Nigeria’s Next President in 2023 – Edwin Clark

The next president of Nigeria in 2023 must come from the South East, Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum has stated.

Clark disclosed this when a presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him on Friday.

He urged Anyim to collaborate with leaders across Nigeria to build consensus for equity and unity.

Clark noted his passionate “belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must go to the Southern part of Nigeria and indeed to South-East zone.

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”

Some political stakeholders have been advocating for a Nigerian president of the Southeast extraction.

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, had said the Southeast should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s president because the region would not disappoint.

Okechukwu assured that an Igbo president would help develop Nigeria because the Southeast is “talented to do so.”