Ihejirika: Marginalisation Not Peculiar To Igbo Race

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has said the feeling of marginalisation was not peculiar to the Igbo race alone but a national cry.

He stated this in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during the presentation of a book authored by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma “Reflections on the Igbo question.”

The former army chief served as the chairman of the occasion which held on Saturday in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Ihejirika expressed that “marginalisation must therefore not be seen as a basis for separatist agitation,” he said.