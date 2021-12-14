Ikoyi Registry: Banky W Reacts By Calling Adesua ‘Baby Mama’

Banky, a popular musician, and politician, has expressed his displeasure with the court’s ruling that marriages performed at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry are illegal and invalid.

A legal battle rages between Nigeria’s local governments and the federal government over who has the authority to operate marriage registries, conduct marriages, and issue marriage certificates.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted the Eti Osa local government’s prayers, stating that it is statutorily the job of local governments as provided by law, and that only local governments have the power to do so, and that the federal government’s acts of operating marriage registries through the ministry of interior is clearly beyond their powers, making all marriages conducted by federal marriage registries or through telecommunications registries illegal.

Banky Wellington, who married the love of his life, Adesua Etomi, in 2017 according to the Ikoyi marriage registry, took to Twitter to refer to his wife as “baby mama.”