Ikpeazu: Igbo Deserve Shot At Presidency, We Understand Nigeria Better

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed that people from the south-east understand Nigeria better than those in other regions.

He stated this while addressing reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

The governor said an aspirant of Igbo extraction should be voted as president in 2023.

“I think that the south-easterners have a right to take a shot at the presidency of Nigeria and I dare say that our qualification starts from the fact that we understand and know Nigeria better than the other states of Nigeria,” he said.

“I dare say, this is my opinion. We go everywhere, we are everywhere, we invest everywhere, we are pan-Nigerian people. Today, a lot of people, on a lighter note are afraid of Sambisa. But for an Igbo man, Sambisa is a business opportunity. So, it will be preposterous of me not to add my voice to that one.

“However, the question of a Nigerian president of south-east extraction is a national question that requires negotiation, discussion and conversation with all parts of this country and I am least qualified to determine what happened in 2023.

“I also want to spend my time supporting the incumbent president to do his time and do his best while we wait for what will happen to begin to unfold. So, these are my views about the presidency.”