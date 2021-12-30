I’ll Never Get Married, Rapper Wale Reveals

Nigerian-American rapper Wale has made it known that he’s never getting married.

The star made it know through his Twitter making it known that it is not the life he wants.

The American rapper of Nigerian descent made this known on Twitter after a follower told him that they could have been married.

The follower said: “we could’ve got married, but you playing”

Wale responded: “I’ll never get married. It’s not possible. That’s not the life for me.”

Well, it looks like he has no agenda to get Maggie’s as he says it’s not possible and that’s not the life for him.