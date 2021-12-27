Ilorin Now Fastest Growing Capital In North-Central – AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that Ilorin was the fastest-growing state capital in the North-Central region, a feat he linked to the peaceful atmosphere in the town.

The governor spoke at the 56th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants’ Progressive Union fundraising for the completion of its skills acquisition hub and launch of the 2022 calendar on Saturday.

He said the capital city was now recording no fewer than eight flights on a daily basis as the state’s economic base was growing at a fast pace.

Also Read: Imo Most Insecure Place To Live – Okorocha

AbdulRazaq stated, “We have so far constructed 24 intra-city and township roads across the emirate and 35 interlock access roads within the Ilorin metropolis. We have also just awarded the dualisation of the Yebumot-Al-Hikmah-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje Road to shorten travel time along that axis.

“Similarly, we have more than 42 public health projects that have either been completed or are ongoing in the emirate alone. The icing on the cake is that we are soon approving the location of the Medical College of the Kwara State University in Ilorin. The location will take full advantage of the investments we have made in the Ilorin General Hospital over the past two years.

“What we do in the capital city is being replicated in other parts of the state. This is to ensure fairness and open up the entire state for investments and other strategic partnerships.

“As an administration, we have continued to partner the IEDPU to ensure that the capital city Iives up to the billing. Today, Ilorin is clearly the fastest growing economic centre in the North-Central region (after Abuja) with more than eight daily flights in and out of it. This attests to the increasing viability of the town and the level of peace and harmony it enjoys. I thank the security agencies, the Emir and the entire traditional council for their support,” he said.