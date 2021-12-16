I’m too fresh for this — Reality TV Star, Mercy Eke, says as she rides a bike in Lagos

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke has said she’s too fresh after being spotted riding on a bike popularly called Okada in Lagos.

The star shared the video on her Snapchat.

According to Mercy, she had to enter bike in order to beat the annoying Lagos traffic.

An Instagram user @liz_world25_ wrote, “I am sure you enjoyed the ride still… Natural AC 😂”.

@__diamond__papi, “Mercy and cruise 😂😂😂😂that’s how we roll in this Lagos sis 😂😂😂”.

@baba_culture_1, “Traffic nor dy respect celebrity 😂😂😂😂😂”.

@lulusmooth, “Lagos traffic will humble you if you see me for bike mind your business not ready to wait for 4 hours traffic to clear”.

