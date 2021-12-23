Imo Most Insecure Place To Live – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, has described the state as once a haven for fun seekers but now the most dangerous place to live.

During the funeral ceremony of Ezinne Adanaweze Nwosu, the mother of his son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, Okorocha addressed the audience.

He stated that what was going on in Imo was not what he had in mind when he left office as governor in 2019.

Also Read: Sponsors Of Imo Attacks Will Be Revealed January 2022 -Uzodinma

Okorocha said, “When I came in as governor in 2011; everybody went to sleep by 6 pm. Within a short time, we were able to restore life and glory to Imo State. I did not know that we were going to go back to that same state.

“About six governors gave me their words to come to this burial, but they later called to tell me that they were warned that as governor, you’ll need an armoured car to move around Imo State.

“This is the unfortunate situation in which we have found ourselves.”