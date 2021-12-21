Increase Army, Police Salaries With Funding From Oil, Says Guru Maharaj ji

Guru Maharaj ji, the founder of the One Love Family, has asked for a higher raise in police salary than the FEC’s recently approved 20% hike.

Maharaj ji said this to journalists in Lagos ahead of his birthday celebrations, according to a statement released on Sunday.

He also asked for a 40% raise in the salary of the Nigerian Army, claiming that the increase could be paid for with an oil well.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by Maraj ji to pay all outstanding arrears owed to university teachers, doctors, and others.

He was quoted as saying, “The recent 20% increase in Police earnings is not enough, it should be forty percent. The Nigerian Army too should be considered for a 40% increase in their salaries. Use one oil well to cover it.

“The President should also pay all outstanding arrears due to ASUU, Medical Doctors, Polytechnic Staff in all the federation.”