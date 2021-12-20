INEC Requires N305bn To Conduct 2023 Elections, Says Yakubu

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), estimates that the commission will need N305 billion to hold the general elections in 2023.

He made the announcement during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Monday in the National Assembly.

The cash will also allow the INEC to prepare for the election and purchase the necessary election materials, as well as cover several bye-elections across the country, according to the INEC chairman.

He did say, however, that the commission has already collected N100 billion of the N200 billion required for the polls.