Inside Alfred Yetty’s 30th Birthday Celebration

Alfred Yetty celebrated her 30th birthday and it was a blast.

Taking to Instagram, the creative director went on to thank those who came to together to celebrate with her.

Alfred welcomed her baby girl in June 2021 and she has been enjoying every bit of motherhood.

READ ALSO: Akah Nnani Mourns Late Karibi

She went on to share photo of herself and her baby girl.

Alfred said: “Hello 30🤍🥂I want to say a very big thank you for all these beautiful years, for all the moments you’ve given me, for all the people you’ve put in my way, for the ups & downs. To many more years ahead🥂✨”

See post below: